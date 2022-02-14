A Sunday afternoon snow squall in metro Detroit slowed traffic to a standstill with at least four crashes, one of them involved more than 50 cars and injured more than a dozen people.
"It's a terrible situation to be in,” said Byron Major, owner of Major Driving School.
The scene on interstate 696 in metro Detroit Sunday could just as easily happen in mid-Michigan.
“If you're in a snow squall and it happens really suddenly, you're just, you're at the mercy of other people, you're at the mercy of what's going on behind you, in front of you," Major said.
A snow squall, sudden heavy snow, creates white out conditions.
Major said he has been in a snow squall before.
"It immediately puts you in panic mode because you can't see. And you're going 70 miles per hours on the expressway, and you can't see. So, you immediately panic," Major said.
Major said the best thing to do is avoid any issues.
"Put on your four-way flashers and get off the road. And the reason you wanna get off the road is because what's gonna happen on the road is probably gonna be worse than what's gonna happen off the road," Major said.
If you don't want to get off the road, slow down and don't slam on the brakes.
"Everybody has to cooperate and do the same thing. If one person slams on the brakes while the guy behind doesn't, there you go, there's your first accident, and then you've got your chain reaction because obviously nobody's following at a safe following distance on the expressway," Major said.
The safe following distance is three seconds.
"So, when we tailgate and drive like it's NASCAR on the expressway, and you run into a snow squall, then you're just asking for trouble," Major said.
Major said it's important to know where all the buttons, like your hazard lights, are on the car.
