It’s been a wild year.
A COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, a struggling economy, and voters can’t wait for it to end.
Viewers telling TV5 they are just hoping for the government to quit bickering and get things done, for the economy to come back strong, and a good future, and education.
But the one thing everyone mentioned was the COVID-19 pandemic and how it’s impacted life across the country. The pandemic has taken its toll on the economy and people have noticed.
“It’s affecting everybody, not only our small business and our businesses, but it affects everybody and that sorta thing,” said auto worker Greg Schmidt.
Many others also saw the protests over the summer and hope their vote can impact society.
“I mean, it’s a better world when people can spread their ideas with each other and not have to argue, you know,” said home health provider Kamarriu Granberry.
“I do hope this changes how police and black people view each other. And also, how white people view black people and black people view white people,” said St. Mary’s and McDonald’s worker Jaleeah Lee.
And while they hoped for a lot, they all believed their vote counts, and would make a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.