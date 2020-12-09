Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is almost at the doorstep.
On Thursday, Dec. 10, an FDA committee will take the final step and vote on emergency use authorization.
Moderna’s vaccine appears before the committee next week.
If approved, you will need to get two doses a few weeks apart.
“Two doses is definitely an inconvenience and a significant limitation. But that’s the current nature of the vaccine. We know after one does, only 50 to 60 percent form some immunity. So there would be a significant portion of the population still without immunity,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, infectious disease specialist for Central Michigan University Health.
Haddad said you can’t mix and match between Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccinations because they are slightly different.
Haddad said to really turn the pandemic on its head, about two-thirds of the population will need to vaccinate.
Healthcare workers and long-term care residents will likely have priority.
“This is not a live virus vaccine, but we don’t have all the information. The Society for Fetal and Maternal Medicine did not disallow pregnant women from getting it. But so far we do not have any firm information on if somebody with low immunity or pregnancy are safe to administer the vaccines to. Otherwise, everyone should be able to get it,” Haddad said.
He said people who have recently had COVID-19 should wait a bit. Their immune systems naturally fend off the virus for a few months.
“So we’re telling our patients to wait if they’ve had COVID-19 to wait three to four months before getting the vaccine. By then, we should have more information on what to tell this particular group of people based on data,” Haddad said.
If you receive the vaccine, you will still need to wear a mask.
