Fitness is a huge part of Sarah Fechter's life.
Whether she's training a class or working out herself, her routine is intense. And that’s because she’s a body builder.
Sarah spends more time than the average person in the gym. But one thing a body builder like Sarah, and many of us may have in common is the need for protein.
It can be found in whole foods like dairy and meat, but also in containers in the form of powder.
It’s simple to use, but is it safe?
Although studies have shown them to be good for muscle building, meal replacements, and lowering blood pressure, a low-quality protein is likely to have toxins that are harmful to the body.
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ann Hoffman, with Covenant HealthCare, says too much protein can be harmful to the kidneys. That’s if you’re drinking more protein than water, or already have existing kidney problems.
Whether you're taking it to build muscle or lose weight, it's important to keep this something in mind. You need calories to build muscles and you need amino acids, that’s where protein comes in.
