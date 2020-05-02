If you’re confused about the terms being used by Governor Whitmer including “State of Emergency” or the “Stay Home, Stay Safe order,” you’re not alone.
“Right now is not the time for politics, right now is the time to do the next right thing and that is continuing the stay home order, it is continuing the State of Emergency,” said Whitmer at a press briefing earlier this week.
To provide you with a basic gist, declaring a State of Emergency gives the governor access to funds and resources to use in the fight against coronavirus.
Declaring a State of Emergency also gives the governor the power to issue executive orders.
That’s what the Stay Home, Stay Safe order is. It’s an executive order.
“We have to take this seriously, but we also know that if we’re smart, that if we all continue to do our part, that we can start to turn the dial,” said Whitmer.
The governor said reopening Michigan’s economy will be slow like turning a dial, not fast like flipping the switch.
On May 1, Whitmer said she’s loosening the restrictions on the Stay Home, Stay Safe order. Construction work, real estate activities and jobs that are primarily done outdoors will be allowed starting May 7.
