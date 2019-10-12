A Michigan county is taking steps to make roads friendly to off-road vehicles.
Genesee County commissioners have told their legal staff to draft an ordinance that would allow golf carts and ORVs on the shoulders of certain roads. Commissioner David Martin of Davison says the goal is to give rural communities some flexibility over the issue.
Annette Pickler tells The Flint Journal that she has a $19,000 ORV, but she can't ride it in front of her house in Gaines Township, southwest of Flint.
County attorney Brooke Tucker says mid-December is the earliest that any change could be made after public notices and hearings.
