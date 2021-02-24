FDA says Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine meets requirements for emergency use authorization

In an analysis released on Feb 24, the US Food and Drug Administration said the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine has met the requirements for emergency use authorization.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is meeting all requirements for emergency use authorization. But experts say, there are a few ways it stands out from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines

“One of the most important characteristics of this vaccine is it’s a one dose vaccine which makes it easier to administer,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad infectious disease specialist from Central Michigan University.

Unlike the other vaccines which require two doses up to four weeks apart. Haddad said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to store and process, protects against the South African variant and has side effects that are consistent with any other vaccine.

“Headaches, muscle aches fatigue is all common,” Haddad said.

He adds, the efficacy rate is quite high for a single dose.

“The efficacy is quite impressive,” he said. “Anywhere between 75 percent and 85 percent.”

Although impressive, he says it’s still less than Moderna's 94 percent and Pfizer's 95 percent.

“The thing that I’ve been most excited about is that it’s much easier to schedule the vaccinations,” said Dr. Norman Chapin with McLaren Bay Region.

Chapin agrees that the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is convenient. But says it poses an interesting challenge for patients.

“People will have to make some decisions about ‘Do I want to take two shots and take a bit longer to get immunity or do I want to take the single shot and accept the fact that I may have a little less likelihood of protecting myself from the virus,’” he said.

Haddad expects the FDA to approve emergency use for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming days.

