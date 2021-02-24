The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is meeting all requirements for emergency use authorization. But experts say, there are a few ways it stands out from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines
“One of the most important characteristics of this vaccine is it’s a one dose vaccine which makes it easier to administer,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad infectious disease specialist from Central Michigan University.
Unlike the other vaccines which require two doses up to four weeks apart. Haddad said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to store and process, protects against the South African variant and has side effects that are consistent with any other vaccine.
“Headaches, muscle aches fatigue is all common,” Haddad said.
He adds, the efficacy rate is quite high for a single dose.
“The efficacy is quite impressive,” he said. “Anywhere between 75 percent and 85 percent.”
Although impressive, he says it’s still less than Moderna's 94 percent and Pfizer's 95 percent.
“The thing that I’ve been most excited about is that it’s much easier to schedule the vaccinations,” said Dr. Norman Chapin with McLaren Bay Region.
Chapin agrees that the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is convenient. But says it poses an interesting challenge for patients.
“People will have to make some decisions about ‘Do I want to take two shots and take a bit longer to get immunity or do I want to take the single shot and accept the fact that I may have a little less likelihood of protecting myself from the virus,’” he said.
Haddad expects the FDA to approve emergency use for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.