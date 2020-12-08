The state’s epidemic order shut down indoor dining for restaurants across the state.
But restaurants can remain open for takeout and delivery services.
For some, letting an app like DoorDash, Uber Eats or Postmates do all the work is fine. But there’s a catch.
“We’ve had DoorDash in a couple of our restaurants, and not that they’re a bad thing or anything like that, it’s just the profitability on those items, it’s not as good, right. So you’re talking about a 30 to 40 percent increase in price that we have to then turn over to the consumer,” said Kurt Busard, chief operations officer of Downtown Restaurant Investments, which owns and manages a handful of places in Mid-Michigan.
Some of DRI’s restaurants used DoorDash from last fall through the spring shutdown but stopped this summer and haven’t gone back since.
“We continue to hold out hope that we will get some indoor dining yet this year. And if that’s the case, our takeout and delivery business will continue to stay in house. Like I said, we wanna employ as many people as we can,” Busard said.
In a statement to TV5, DoorDash said, “we provided a robust package of an estimated $120 million in commission relief and marketing investments … including cutting commissions in half.”
Some consumers are so devoted to apps like DoorDash they will pas the extra money instead of ordering on the restaurant’s site.
“Then you look at any piece of pie is better than no piece of pie thought process, right? And that’s where you would end up getting to,” Busard said.
But every time a new COVID-19 restriction period is coming to a close, Busard and his team worry about another extension.
