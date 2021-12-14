Gas prices remain high heading into the holiday season compared to years past, but while the number is slowly declining local drivers are still paying more than $3 a gallon.
When your tank is empty, you have no choice but to fill up -- and if you're in an expensive spot, you're out of luck.
"One thing that's weird is like from town to town you can see 30 and 40 percent, or 30 and 40 cent price differences. You know, like it'll be higher in some places and not in others," Said Ryan Ferris.
Ferris is from Indianapolis but drives all around the country for work.
"They're definitely higher than they should be, seems like. At least they have been in, they have been lately," Ferris said.
Gas prices at a Birch Run station started at $3.13 a gallon.
Gas prices are high enough for some people every time some people when their tank hits empty, they are unable to fill it all the way up. Victoria Waites is one of those residents.
"They shot up. Most people can't afford that," Waites said.
She is a student and feels the pain at the pump every time.
"I know Mill Street in Clio sometimes has it for $3.07. But I'm heading north and I'm one so I had to bop in here," Waites said.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher pointed to a $0.24 drop in Flint over the last month.
"We've seen the price on wholesale market drop even more significantly, over $0.30 per gallon since its peak. And you know, frankly, the president expects for those savings to be passed on to the consumer," Meagher said.
President Biden released 50 million barrels of oil from the country's strategic reserves, but most prices are sticking above $3 a gallon.
"The price of unfinished oil was dropping a month or so ago, but the price at the pump wasn't changing at all. And so, he asked the FTC to look at that disparity and to investigate whether there was price gouging going on," Meagher said.
While prices aren't at their peak, drivers were seeing a dollar less per gallon about a year ago.
