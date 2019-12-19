The White House says President Donald Trump was "just riffing" when he took a swipe at the late Rep. John Dingell during an impeachment-day rally.
Trump's targeting of the longtime Michigan Democrat drew a swift rebuke from his widow, Debbie Dingell, who has succeeded her husband in the House.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tells ABC's "Good Morning America" that she doesn't know why Trump decided to suggest that John Dingell was in hell.
She says "you'd have to talk to the president about that."
Debbie Dingell has tweeted that Trumps words "made my healing much harder."
