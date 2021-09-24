Millions of older Americans can now get their Pfizer booster shots after the head of the CDC signed off on recommendations from an advisory committee.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky agreed boosters should be offered to people 65 and older. It will also be available to people 18 and older with underlying health conditions.
Walensky also put back in the recommendation for a third dose to individuals whose jobs might put them at risk, such as health care workers.
"As CDC director it's my job to recognize where actions can have the greatest impact," Walensky said.
Moderna is in the process of seeking FDA authorization for a booster.
Doctor Bechara Choucaire, who serves as the white house vaccinations coordinator, spoke about the importance of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots.
"It's important for people to know," Choucaire said.
The Centers or Disease control has approved the following groups of people for a third dose:
• Must be vaccinated with Pfizer and it has been at least six months since the second dose.
• Everyone 65 and older in this category qualifies.
• Those age 18 to 64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at severe risk of serious illness from COVID-19 are eligible.
• Along with those 18-64 who live or work in a place with increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.
"So, if you're a healthcare worker, if you're a teacher, if you're a grocery store worker, if you live at a prison, or you live at a homeless shelter, those folks are now eligible to get their booster shots," Choucaire said.
Choucaire said people inoculated with the Pfizer booster will probably have a similar experience to their last dose.
"The side-effect profile for the third shot is very similar to the side-effect profile of the second shot," Choucaire said.
Choucaire said the flu shot will not delay one's ability to get the Pfizer booster.
"You could get both shots at the same time, the flu shot and your Pfizer booster shot," Choucaire said.
Choucaire is aware that there are many wondering about boosters for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.
"And we'll be able to communicate with the public, for those folks who've gotten J and J and Moderna, who qualifies for a booster and when in the next few weeks," Choucaire said.
With all the attention on booster shots, Choucaire wants to remind people the Biden administration's top priority is to get the unvaccinated vaccinated.
"You're five times more likely to catch the virus. You're ten times more likely to end up in the hospital due to covid. And you're 11 times more likely to die from covid compared to someone who's vaccinated," Choucaire said.
