Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released her third executive budget, with a focus on growing the state’s economy and supporting Michigan schools.
The budget plan also aims to expand skills training, provide child care for families, rebuild infrastructure, and help small businesses, according to Whitmer’s office.
State Budget Director David Massaron outlined the recommendations Thursday morning, Feb. 11 to a joint session of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees.
The total budget recommendation is $67.1 billion and includes a general fund total of $11. 4 billion, as well as a school aid fund totaling $14.7 billion.
A significant amount of one-time funding is available because of the increase in federal aid and Michigan’s role in managing the pandemic, Whitmer’s office said.
The budget recommendation follows a recent supplemental budget request for the current fiscal year that was sent to the legislature on Jan. 20, which would provide $5.6 billion in new funding for Michigan’s recovery from the pandemic.
The supplemental request still requires action from the legislature to make sure every benefit of Whitmer’s COVID-19 recovery plan is realized.
“To build Michigan’s economy back better, we must stay laser-focused on getting Michigan back to work and getting our kids back in school safely,” Whitmer said. “The budget plan I released today along with the MI COVID Recovery plan I announced last month makes the investments we need to jumpstart our economy and build a better Michigan for everyone. I am committed to working across the aisle with the legislature to ensure that we don’t waste a dime of the federal aid we have received thus far, so we can help Michigan families and small businesses get back on their feet. Let's get to work and let's get it done.”
“The Governor’s budget plan provides needed investments in our roads and bridges, our economy and our schools,” Massaron said. “I believe this is a plan that reflects the shared values that all Michiganders support, and I look forward to working with the legislature over the next few months to ensure we finalize a budget that works for Michigan.”
A $70 million investment will help communities with income tax losses that came from the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments will not exceed $25 million to any single city.
Cities, villages, and townships would receive a constitutional revenue sharing increase of 1.8 percent, while a one-time 2 percent increase is given for statutory revenue sharing.
A one-time increase of 2 percent is also recommended for statutory county revenue sharing.
Local communities will see $5 million in grants to help find and train new law enforcement officers, firefighters, and paramedics.
The budget recommendation also proposes a $175 million deposit to the Budget Stabilization Fund to replace half of the withdrawal in 2020 needed for the pandemic response. A Venture Michigan II Fund payoff is also recommended to buy the remaining tax vouchers issued by the state.
Whitmer’s office said the state could save $150 million in the general fund over the course of the next two fiscal years, an 88 percent return on investment, if the program’s remaining debt is cleared.
The budget plan also calls for an additional exemption of the state’s 6 percent sales and tax on menstrual products.
