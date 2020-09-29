Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that 800,000 low-income residents are getting health care coverage thanks to the Healthy Michigan Plan.
From the state’s expanded Medicaid program, 800,794 people are enrolled in the Healthy Michigan Plan.
“As Senate Democratic Leader, I was proud to work across the aisle with a Republican governor and legislature to expand health coverage for Michiganders through the Healthy Michigan plan,” Whitmer said. “Now, with the Affordable Care Act under constant attack in the courts, it’s more important than ever that we protect Healthy Michigan and ensure care for families across the state. Repealing the law would put Michiganders’ lives at risk and hurt our economy. I will continue working with everyone who wants to protect and expand health care for Michiganders.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the finances and health of many Michiganders.
The number of beneficiaries jumped from under 682,000 in late March to more than 800,000 six months later.
Whitmer’s office said in a press release policies have helped families access affordable health care coverage.
The state was able to qualify for additional Medicaid funding from the federal government through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
