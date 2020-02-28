Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the state Emergency Operations Center to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
As of now, officials said there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Michigan, but residents are still being urged to keep themselves and their families safe.
“Right now, we’re harnessing all of the resources of state government to help people prepare and keep themselves and their families safe,” Whitmer said. “By activating the State Emergency Operations Center, we’re ensuring that every branch of state government is on alert, and actively coordinating to prevent the spread of coronavirus if it comes to Michigan. We are taking this step out of an abundance of caution. We will continue to take every necessary precaution to keep Michiganders safe.”
Whitmer was joined by Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which has promised to keep a watchful eye on the virus and Michiganders.
"We appreciate the governor's leadership in this effort. We will continue to monitor this threat as it impacts our state and we stand ready to respond," MSP Capt. Emmitt McGowan said.
Michigan will now be able to offer in-state testing, rather than outsourcing to the CDC.
"This means we will know more quickly if a person under investigation has the disease," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive for the MDHHS.
COVID-19 has been identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan City in the Hubei Province of China. As of Feb. 27, there were more than 81,000 cases globally, with more than 78,000 of those in China, including more than 2,600 deaths in China.
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.
The Department of Defense has identified Fort Custer as a potential facility with a 20-bed capacity to host people who are returning to Michigan and may have the virus. Officials said they don't believe it will be needed.
