Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on March 12 that her administration will expand access to telemedicine for Michiganders immediately allowing Medicaid beneficiaries to receive services in their home.
In addition, insurance plans including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network of Michigan, Priority Health, Meridian, CVS Health, McLaren and Health Alliance Plan also announced that they will cover and encourage the use of virtual care and telemedicine, as well as waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing.
“During this crisis, we must do everything we can to ensure access to quality, affordable health care,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why we’re calling on the president to allow for a special enrollment period, and why we’re taking action today in Michigan to expand opportunities for safe, quality care through telemedicine. We will continue to work with our partners across both state and federal government, as well as those in the private sector, to ensure Michiganders everywhere can access the care they need.”
Whitmer called on the Trump administration to allow for a special enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act to allow more Americans to sign up for coverage to help slow down the spread of coronavirus.
Michigan currently has three confirmed cases of coronavirus.
