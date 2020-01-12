Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and safety advocates want to combat distracted driving by restricting the use of cellphones, though pending legislation does not go as far as what she proposed nearly a year ago.
The bill would prohibit motorists under 18 from using a phone while operating a vehicle, except in emergencies.
Adults, however, would be exempt from the ban that already applies to drivers with a learner's or intermediate permit.
Twenty-one states bar hand-held phone use by all motorists, including five that have passed laws since Whitmer proposed a universal hands-free law in her first State of the State speech.
