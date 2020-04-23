Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a temporary $2 an hour pay raise for direct care workers during COVID-19.
Workers that provide Medicaid-funded in-home behavioral health and long-term care to children and adults will be getting the raise.
The increase applies to services provided between April and June.
“It has never been more important to care for our most vulnerable residents, and these direct care health workers are risking their lives every day to make sure we continue to flatten the curve,” Whitmer said. “It is our duty as Michiganders to ensure these front-line heroes have the financial support, they need to continue doing their critical work while caring for themselves and their families.”
