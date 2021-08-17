The state of Michigan is trying to address talent shortages at businesses by releasing more than $2.5 million in grants.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) announced they are looking for proposals to develop and launch the Michigan Industry Cluster Approach 3.0 initiative.
“These grants will expand opportunity for Michiganders statewide as we continue our economic jumpstart and help small businesses emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever,” Whitmer said. “Employer-led collaboratives help small businesses entice talented employees, create better training programs, and offer critical wraparound services including childcare. By funding these programs, we can help businesses thrive and ensure workers get bigger paychecks and better benefits.”
Applicants must be focused on creating opportunities in agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare, hospitality, information technology, manufacturing or mobility, in professional and skilled trades.
LEO plans to fund between 10 to 15 awardees, ranging from $150,000 to $250,000 each.
“These grants will ultimately support the growth of opportunities for Michiganders statewide,” LEO Acting Director Susan Corbin said. “It offers a brighter, more secure future for workers who will receive the training and support needed to succeed in the 21st-century global economy.”
An employer-led collaborative is a group of businesses coming together to solve a shared workforce problem. LEO says these collaboratives bring together employers, education and training institutions, and other partners to create solutions, such as filling talent gaps.
“Employer-led collaboratives are uniquely poised to address a wide variety of workforce issues, including talent recruitment, creating customized training programs, and providing support services such as transportation and childcare,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, training director of LEO’s Office of Employment. “Through this approach, we support the growth of our state’s businesses while creating opportunities for credential attainment and bigger paychecks for Michigan workers.”
Request for proposal submissions are due by Sept. 21, with awards announced on Nov. 17. To help applicants complete their proposal, an informational webinar will be held on Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. Grant applicants can register for the webinar and learn more about the RFP opportunity by heading to the Michigan Industry Cluster Approach webpage.
