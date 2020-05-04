Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced more than $3.3 million in financial relief is going to 657 bar and restaurant owners across the state.
Whitmer said it is a financial lifeline averaging over $5,000 for hard-hit hospitality businesses.
The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) is an administrator of the governor’s spirits buyback program.
“I know the financial losses have been incredibly devastating to business owners in the hospitality industry during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “I am pleased that through this innovative program, we can provide much-needed cash to hundreds of Michigan’s bars and restaurants that are struggling right now, to help tide them over until they’re open for business again.”
According to the governor’s Executive Order 2020-46, the one-of-a-kind program offered a 100 percent cash buyback to on-premise liquor licensees for spirits they had ordered from the Commission before March 16, 2020.
According to Whitmer, licensees kept possession of the products the Commission bought back, with no bottles being picked up.
Whitmer said bars and restaurants have 90 days after emergency declarations are lifted to repurchase the inventory by selling it when they’re back open for business and pay the Commission back interest-free.
“The Commission is proud to be a part of the governor’s one-of-a- kind liquor buyback,” said MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi. “We’re extremely pleased to provide these neighborhood bars and restaurants across Michigan a financial lifeline they can count on in these uncertain times.”
Eligible licensees applied for the spirits buyback program directly through the MLCC from April 14-24.
The MLCC said once applications were approved, checks were issued to licensees from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Dine-in services of all bars and restaurants in the state were suspended on March 16 by Executive Order as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread.
