Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday a new $409 million grant program starting March 1 that will provide extra financial support to help create or keep jobs.
“This program will support Michigan businesses that were impacted by COVID-19 and help us build on our economic momentum,” Whitmer said. “I’m focused on putting Michiganders first and growing Michigan’s economy as we work together to take advantage of our $7 billion surplus and make investments in the issues that matter most to families. Right now, Michigan’s resilient, innovative small businesses need support, and we should keep having their backs as they work to expand operations and create more jobs.”
Eligible businesses under the program could receive part of their loss in total state sales through a grant, up to $5 million.
“Treasury is committed to ensuring these payments are received by eligible businesses,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “We are working with our business and community partners to ensure potential applicants are aware of this funding opportunity. I encourage businesses to check if they’re eligible for a grant.”
Businesses must complete the online application through the state treasury office by March 31. Grant winners will be notified in the spring and awards will be distributed by July 1.
The application will be available on March 1 on the Afflicted Business Relief's website.
Residents can sign up for a webinar on the grant program’s website.
