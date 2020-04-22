Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that she may extend Executive Order 2020-42 on Friday, April 24.
Executive Order 2020-42 urges Michigan residents to stay home and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release, Whitmer said that although the state is seeing a decline it is important to prevent a second spike in cases.
According to Whitmer, Michigan has seen a 15 percent reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases reported each day. She said that the state is no longer in the top five states when it comes to COVID-19 positive cases, but it is still in the top five for the number of deaths.
Whitmer said she is working with experts across the state to gather research and data that will help her decision on when residents should re-engage.
Doctors with the University of Michigan are working on a model to help Whitmer with her decision when lifting restrictions.
According to university, they are looking at three factors when thinking about lifting restrictions. They are looking at an epidemic spread indicator, healthcare system capacity, and public health capacity.
Whitmer said she plans to release more details during her update on Friday, April 24.
