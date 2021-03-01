A state grant program has been expanded to include a new program for adult education and young adult special education classroom teachers.
“The MI Classroom Heroes COVID-19 Grants are just a small token of our gratitude to educators for going above and beyond during the pandemic,” Whitmer said. “When COVID-19 hit, teachers worked around the clock to quickly transform from in-person teaching to remote instruction to ensure that their students could continue learning. It is simply the right thing to do to expand these grants to include all specific program teachers across the state.”
The Great Start Readiness Program (GRSP), Head Start, Adult Education and Young Adult Special Education Teacher COVID-19 Grant Program enables those program teachers to receive up to $500 for extra hours worked and costs incurred during the beginning of the pandemic last spring, the state said on March 1.
A budget appropriation signed at the end of 2020 provides $2.5 million to make certain program teachers eligible to receive a MI Classroom Heroes COVID-19 Grant who were not eligible under previous programs.
"The Classroom Heroes COVID-19 Grants provide funds that our educators so richly deserve for their outstanding work during the pandemic,” said David Hecker, president of the American Federation of Teachers Michigan. “In addition to the money, these grants are a sincere showing of respect for our teachers and support staff, and what they do for Michigan's students."
Teachers in the specific programs listed above who worked during the 2019-2020 school year prior to moving to remote learning are eligible for the grants. To receive the grant, teachers must have performed at least 75 percent of their standard instruction workload in brick-and-mortar classrooms before moving to remote instruction on April 2.
“My staff has been working with school districts and other stakeholders to help ensure that all eligible teachers and support staff receive the MI Classroom Heroes Grants,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “We will work urgently to ensure these specific program teachers receive their much-deserved grant payments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.