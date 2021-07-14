Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the first four winners of the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes.
Whitmer said more than 5 million Michiganders have gotten their first shot, and as of July 14, 1.7 million people have signed up to win cash prizes with the sweepstakes and 8,000 students have signed up to win scholarships.
“If you haven’t gotten your shot, know that this variant should be taken seriously,” Whitmer said.
Amber Berger, a woman from New Baltimore, was selected on July 1. Berger said as a nurse she has “seen so many horrific things just working in the COVID units.”
The second winner, Adrienne Peterson from Southfield, was selected on July 2. Peterson said they plan to use their winnings to buy a new house.
Chris Ackerman, the third winner from Detroit, said he doesn’t have immediate plans for the money.
“It just came out of surprise,” Ackerman said. “I’m happy I got vaccinated. I’m safe and it’ll keep my family safe. Michigan, let’s all get out there and get vaccinated!”
The final winner, Larita Lee from Wyoming, Michigan, was selected on July 4. Lee said the sweepstakes is what finally prompted her to get immunized and wishes she got vaccinated sooner because she is concerned about the Delta variant.
Lee said she is planning to use her prize to put a down payment on a new house.
