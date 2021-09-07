A $750,000 grant has been awarded to the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office to support projects in rural communities along the Great Lakes coastline.
“Michigan’s shoreline communities are travel destinations that that serve as economic, social, and cultural hubs and play a vital role in the state's economy,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “This funding will help property owners in these critical communities continue to invest in their historic properties, which contribute to the identity and economic vitality that make our Great Lakes communities such an important part of Michigan’s identity.”
The grant will be used to fund the Resilient Lakeshore Heritage Program, which helps rehabilitation projects in communities that participate in the Certified Local Government program, the Michigan Main Street program, or the Redevelopment Ready Communities program.
“Historic downtowns and corridors are a key element in the success of Michigan’s lakeshore communities serving as economic engines, conveying important stories about the development of areas along the Great Lakes, and providing the foundation that draws residents, businesses, and visitors,” said Mark Rodman, preservation officer for Michigan State Historic Preservation Office. “This program will directly support preservation projects that have an immediate impact and provide the catalyst for long-term preservation strategies that direct the future of these communities.”
Eligible properties include commercial, industrial, civic, mixed-use, and community-oriented properties along prominent community corridors. Properties must be listed in the National Register of Historic Places or be determined eligible for listing before the start of the project.
More information on the application process and the program will be released in 2022.
