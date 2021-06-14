Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new investment proposal to expand access to safe and affordable childcare as Michiganders get back to work.
“All families deserve access to quality childcare that meets their needs and the investments I’ve announced today will make childcare more attainable and affordable for Michigan families,” Whitmer said. “My plan will support Michigan childcare businesses and honor childcare professionals by providing more financial support and security to providers. I’ve pledged my support for early educators s and this approach will deliver that support.”
Funding from federal relief programs like the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act allows for expanded investment, more than the $241.5 million Michigan receives specially for childcare.
“When parents have access to affordable, available, reliable, and safe childcare – it is transformative for Michigan’s economy,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. “Under Gov. Whitmer’s leadership, we have a one-time injection of six times the amount of resources that we receive in a typical year for childcare. This historic investment would change the lives of families across our state for the better. When we invest into our childcare system, we’re allowing for parents to work and be even more productive and providing an environment that children can thrive in.”
Some highlights of the proposal are:
• Make childcare more affordable for families
• Increase income eligibility from 150 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL), $39,300 annually for a family of four, to 200 percent or $53,000 annually for a family of four from Aug. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2023, making low or no-cost child care available to an estimated 150,000 more children. Thereafter, income eligibility permanently increases to 160 percent FPL, $41,920 annually for a family of four.
• Increase access to the childcare subsidy for student parents enrolled in Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners for a 12-month period. Individual student parents will leave the program per the exit requirements.
• Support for early educators
• Offer premium pay for childcare professionals with stipends paid quarterly from July 2021 – September 2022.
• Maintain mental health supports provided by infant and early childhood mental health consultants for children enrolled in childcare.
• Stabilize childcare businesses
• Raise childcare subsidy rates by 20 percent for providers to move closer to the market rate for childcare.
• Provide business stimulus grants to all childcare providers to help them remain open and serving Michigan families.
• Expand access to childcare
• Provide grants to new and expanding sites in communities without adequate childcare (10 percent of the ARPA stabilization grants is proposed to be set aside for this purpose).
“Early childhood is a critical time for rapid brain growth and development, and we are so glad Governor Whitmer understands the significance of this formative time,” said Nicole Hamp, the early childhood liaison for the Michigan Chapter of the AAP. “Pediatricians cannot emphasize enough the importance of the nurturing, engaging, safe and stable environments that early childcare programs provide for young children. Gov. Whitmer’s plan to invest in our children and early childhood education is a huge step forward for our state."
The proposal for ARPA can viewed here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.