The governor’s office proposed framework on Monday to reduce violent crime and increase public safety across Michigan.
The proposal would use $75 million to invest in local police, get illegal guns off the street and fund job opportunities in education and the justice system.
“Every Michigander, no matter where they live or who they are, deserves to live safely. As a former prosecutor, I am committed to protecting public safety and reducing crime so we can build strong, vibrant communities together,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We must put Michiganders first by investing in law enforcement officers, getting illegal guns off our streets, and pursuing investments in jobs, justice, and education.”
According to the governor’s office, Whitmer and her administration has met with local police and community leaders to gather as many perspectives as possible to ensure the policies would reflect views around Michigan.
“Today’s announced public safety proposal is a comprehensive plan that addresses many facets of this important issue,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said. “Every person in Michigan, no matter where they live or who they are, deserves to live freely and safely in a way that enables them to be their best selves. This plan allows for police officers to receive more support and training, helping them to serve residents better.”
The proposal also includes increasing the number of visiting judges to tackle the backlog that piled up during the pandemic.
