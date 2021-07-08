The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday the recipients of grants to help Michigan get back to work.
The total of the grants is more than $15.6 million. The Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program (MiLEAP) grants were awarded to 10 groups who will support individuals who are underemployed, serving as essential workers, dislocated, living in distressed rural and urban communities, and disadvantaged economically.
“My administration is committed to uplifting Michiganders whose economic security has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “By providing grants to help people make the move from education or training programs to good-paying, high-skill jobs, we can ensure all Michiganders thrive as we continue our economic jumpstart. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and their Regional Consortia partners will help people get back on their feet and take the next step on their path to financial security.”
The MiLEAP funds will help job seekers in transforming from educating and training programs to high-skill, high wage careers.
Here is how the $15.6 million is divided to the 10 groups in Michigan:
- Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! (serving an estimated 450 participants, awarded $1,695,000);
- Southeast Michigan Community Alliance (556 participants, $1,998,200);
- Networks Northwest dba Northwest Michigan Works! (375 participants, $1,109,966);
- West Michigan Works! (667 participants, $2,000,000);
- Oakland County Michigan Works! (667 participants, $2,000,000);
- Berrien-Cass-Van Buren Michigan Works! (670 participants, $2,000,000);
- Kalamazoo Valley Community College and Southwest Partnership (444 participants, $1,128,157);
- Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium (460 participants, $1,375,000); Michigan Works! West Central (180 participants, $540,000); and
- Mott Region 6 Consortium (600 participants, $1,799,758).
“By bringing a mix of economic development, education, non-profit and business partners together to serve as the MiLEAP consortia partners, we can ensure the customized programs developed will meet the unique needs of the over 5,000 program participants,” said Susan Corbin, LEO acting director.
To find out more information about MiLEAP, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.