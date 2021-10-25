Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the new director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.
Liza Estlund Olson, who is the current director, will stay at the agency to help with the transition before returning to her last role as the director at the Office of the State Employer.
Julia Dale will transition to the director of the UIA from her position at the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB). Dale will mostly serve as an assistant attorney general and Section Head of Business and Charities in the Office of the Attorney General.
“Julia will hit the ground running and I am proud to have a permanent director leading the way at UIA,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Under her leadership, I am confident that UIA will clear the backlog, tackle waste, fraud, and abuse, and get people the resources they need while saving taxpayer dollars.”
Dale previously worked in high-level roles at the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). She received her J.D. at Wayne State University and her undergraduate degree at Michigan State University.
“I am honored to continue serving my fellow Michiganders at the UIA,” Dale said. “As we emerge from the pandemic, there is so much work to do to ensure that we can deliver benefits to families who need them and I cannot wait to pursue long overdue changes and work with the incredible staff to get things done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.