Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace, which includes new, more low-cost, or no-cost coverage options.
“Michigan has called for expanded health coverage opportunities throughout the pandemic, and I applaud the Biden-Harris Administration for its continued work in lowering costs to high-quality, comprehensive health insurance for Michigan’s working families,” Whitmer said. “Through increased subsidies, an extended enrollment period, and more investment in local assistance, Michiganders have the support they need to get covered for 2022.”
During open enrollment, which runs from now until Jan. 15, 2022, Michigan residents are able to choose from 174 approved health plans from 10 insurers on the Health Insurance Marketplace, which is available at Healthcare.gov or by calling 800-318-2596. In addition, an increased number of off-Marketplace plans are also available, bringing the total number of individual plans available to Michiganders to 256.
Increased subsides, established by the American Rescue Plan, will give more Michiganders the opportunity to qualify for low- or no-cost coverage in 2022.
Premium tax credits depend on estimated household income, and consumers will see the monthly savings they qualify for when they apply for Marketplace coverage. Before applying, Michiganders can visit HealthCare.gov/Lower-Costs to estimate whether they may qualify for subsidies and other savings.
In addition, $3.3 million in grants have been awarded to three Michigan organizations to expand access to qualified residents. For assistance, visit LocalHealp.HealthCare.gov or call 800-318-2596.
To review available plans and rates, visit HealthCare.gov.
For questions about health coverage, visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance or call DIFS 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-999-6442.
