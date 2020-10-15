Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a three-year partnership to develop a pilot program for genetic testing and screening for breast cancer.
The $2.5 million partnership is between the United Health Foundation and the Michigan Primary Care Association.
The testing and screening will take place at five Michigan community health centers - Community Health and Social Services Center in Detroit, Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, East Jordan in East Jordan, Western Wayne in Inkster, and Honor Community Health in Pontiac.
“One of the most crucial things we can do to prevent and treat breast cancer is raise awareness and expand access to health care, cancer screenings, and genetic testing,” Whitmer said. “This partnership will make an enormous difference for Michiganders everywhere who have a history of cancer in their families. I am grateful to the United Health Foundation for its generous support and partnership with the Michigan Primary Care Association. I will continue to work closely with everyone who wants to protect and expand access to health care in our state.”
“Many routine and annual screening appointments have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy for health. “As we observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, it’s important to remember that while we must take precautions to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s also crucial we seek important medical care and regular screenings that can detect cancer before symptoms appear.”
