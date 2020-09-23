Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the MI Healthy Climate Plan on Wednesday, Sept. 23 which aims to make Michigan carbon-neutral by 2050.
She signed Executive Order 2020-182 and Executive Directive 2020-10 to create the plan.
Whitmer’s plan will protect residents’ public health and the environment, as well as develop new clean energy jobs, Whitmer’s office said.
“The science is clear – climate change is directly impacting our public health, environment, our economy, and our families,” Whitmer said. “This dangerous reality is already causing harm throughout Michigan, with communities of color and low-income Michiganders suffering disproportionately, which is why I’m taking immediate action to protect our state. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to leave them a cleaner, safer and healthier world.
“Through comprehensive and aggressive steps, we will combat the climate crisis by formally setting and relentlessly pursuing a goal of statewide decarbonization by 2050. These bold actions will provide critical protections for our environment, economy, and public health, now and for years to come. It will also position Michigan to attract a new generation of clean energy and energy efficiency jobs.”
The executive directive signed on Wednesday sets the goal of economic decarbonization in Michigan by 2050.
“Transitioning to carbon neutrality will mitigate the future harms of climate change and enable Michigan to take full advantage of the ongoing global energy transformation—from the jobs it will generate for our skilled workforce, to the protections it will provide for natural resources, to the savings it will bring to communities and utility customers,” Whitmer’s office said.
In addition, the directive states Michigan will aim to achieve a 28 percent reduction below 1990 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.
The MI Healthy Climate Plan will be implemented by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
The plan will serve as the state’s action plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning toward carbon neutrality throughout the economy, Whitmer’s office said.
The executive order signed on Wednesday creates an advisory council within EGLE to guide the department in its implementation of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.
"Michiganders have been on the front lines of environmental protection from the first Earth Day 50 years ago, and we continue to lead with these important steps to safeguard Michiganders and their natural resources,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said. “We see forward motion with the establishment of the Michigan Advisory Council on Environmental Justice and the recent announcement of training and technical assistance to help communities address climate impacts. We’re excited to amplify and elevate the work of so many Michigan cities and towns taking vital steps to protect their residents and resources, while sharing in the benefits brought by clean energy industries.”
Katie Carey, director of external relations for Consumers Energy, issued the following statement:
“We are pleased to continue supporting Michigan’s transition to a clean energy future and look forward to working with Gov. Whitmer, policymakers and regulators as we provide the energy our state needs while working to protect the environment. Not only does Consumers Energy have a bold plan to invest in renewable energy — including over 6,000 megawatts of new solar to serve our customers — we are working toward net zero greenhouse gas emissions goals for our electric and natural gas operations and have an extensive electric vehicle charging program in PowerMIDrive. We’re eager to align those efforts with the governor’s strategic vision for Michigan.”
