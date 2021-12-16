Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced tax credits aimed at helping small businesses fill labor gaps.
Whitmer is encouraging employers to apply for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit to help the state continue its job growth.
“The Work Opportunity Tax Credit puts Michiganders first by helping small businesses save money and fill labor gaps by hiring Michiganders for good-paying jobs,” Whitmer said. “Thanks to this tax credit, we will be able to add even more jobs to the 145,000 jobs that we’ve created this year alone. Small businesses in communities across our state can save thousands of dollars for hiring workers who are seeking a good-paying job, including our veterans, those who have paid their debt to society, and others who are traditionally left out or left behind. We will continue finding ways to invest in small businesses and help them thrive as we usher in a new era of prosperity for Michigan.”
The tax credit allows employers who hire from certain targeted groups to earn tax credits from $2,400 to $9,600 for each employee hired.
“This program encourages employers to expand their hiring pool to applicants who are often overlooked, such as military veterans, returning citizens and others who traditionally are at a disadvantage in efforts to find employment,” UIA Director Julia Dale said.
This is a one-time tax credit for each new hire and there is no limit to the number of new hires who can qualify an employer for the tax credit, the state said.
Eligible worker categories include:
- Long- or short-term Temporary Assistance to Needy Families recipients
- Qualified veterans
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients
- Designated Communities - Empowerment Zone and Rural Renewal County.
- Michigan Rehabilitation Services customers
- Returning citizens
- Supplemental Security Income recipients
- Qualified long-term unemployment recipients
Employers must apply for and receive a certification verifying a new hire is part of one of the categories listed above before they can claim their credit.
