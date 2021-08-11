The governor’s office announced that 25 villages and cities across the state have been awarded $3.7 million in transportation grants for road repairs.
"Today’s transportation grants will help us fix the damn roads in villages and small cities across Michigan as we continue our economic jumpstart and put people back to work,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “With these dollars, communities can get started on fixing their roads to meet their most critical infrastructure needs at the local level right now. I look forward to making further investments in our roads and bridges under our Rebuilding Michigan plan and using the influx of federal dollars headed our way under the proposed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help people get to work, pick their kids up from school, or take the family on a road trip without worrying about blowing a tire or cracking an axle."
The grant awards range from $34 thousand to $250 thousand to each community. The money will pay for road resurfacing, culvert replacement, pavement crack sealing and shoulder paving.
In Genesee County, the award to repair Van Buren Street in Mt. Morris Township totals $146,610.
In Huron County, the repairs of Hartley and North Frank Street in Pigeon has been awarded $430,950.06.
In Iosoco County, East Tawas has been awarded $330,000.
In Tuscola County, Akron is awarded $202,600 for repairs of South Main Street, Gagetown is awarded $160,000 to repair Dodge Road and Reese has been awarded $520,907 to repair Center Street.
For a list of projects and details go here.
