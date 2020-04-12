As the coronavirus continues to spread in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs executive orders in an effort to slow the spread.
Executive order 2020-42 extended the Stay-At-Home order issued in March. It also tightened some restrictions on shopping and other activities.
Naturally questions arise when orders like these are issued.
Whitmer posted a Q&A on the state website to answer some residents' questions about the new restrictions.
It can be found here: WHITMER Q&A.
