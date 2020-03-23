Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeared on Fox News over the weekend to talk about the auto industry.
The governor applauded the big three Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers union for making the tough decision to shut down plants to help fight the coronavirus.
She also commended companies like General Motors for shifting from making cars to making ventilators, that’s as the demand increases for the important devices.
“We have a battle on our hands and it’s gotta be all hands on deck,” Whitmer said. “So we’re grateful for their leadership.”
She also emphasized the auto industry’s need for assistance and loans as it faces uncertain times ahead.
