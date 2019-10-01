Multiple local officials confirm to TV5 that funding for a new Caro Center was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the 2020 state budget.
According to State Rep. Phil Green, a deal was negotiated with Whitmer’s administration to build a new 100-bed facility. The deal would also remove existing, unused buildings on the same site.
Funding for a 200-bed facility was announced in 2017, but the Whitmer administration halted those plans earlier this year.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services then recommended renovating the current facility instead of replacing it. That recommendation also called for the Caro Center to have 84 beds.
Green called the plans for a new facility approved at the end of last month a “very good compromise,” and said he appreciated the work done with the Governor’s office to get it done.
Green also said he is excited for the employees of the Caro Center and the residents of the area
