The Van Riper State Park Overlook Trail of Lake Michigamme near Champion, Marquette County, will be funded by a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant of $50,000. The project will renovate a 1.5-mile-long trail loop that climbs a 160-foot rocky escarpment, improving access to several scenic overlooks of the Peshekee River, Lake Michigamme and Van Riper State Park. This was recommended for funding by the MNRTF Board in December 2019.