Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved nearly $29 million in outdoor recreation development and acquisition grants on Friday.
"Over the past months as Michigan continues to combat COVID-19, we've seen just how important having access to public land, developed parks, trails and outdoor recreation is for all Michiganders," Whitmer said. "In communities throughout the state, the Natural Resources Trust Fund grant program provides essential opportunities for people to continue to get outside and recreate safely."
The legislation approved funding for 78 recreation development projects and land purchases recommended by the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board.
The state said this round of grant funding reflects continued support of the following:
- Acquisitions of high-quality, unique wildlife and fishery habitat for conservation and public access.
- Trail systems, specifically those – like the Dragon Trail in Newaygo and Mecosta counties – that have broad regional and statewide impact.
- An extensive range of development projects that expand opportunities across Michigan for outdoor recreation, including development of urban parks and playscapes, sports field enhancements and river access.
The board recommended nearly $17.2 million in acquisition grants and $11.5 million in recreation development grants. The money will be allocated as follows:
- Of the $17.2 million recommended to fund acquisition projects, $8.1 million would be awarded to local units of government, while the remaining $9.1 million would be awarded to the Department of Natural Resources for diverse projects such as the May Creek Greenway Path in the city of Detroit and a new public fishing access site on the St. Joseph River Water Trail in Berrien County.
- Of the $11.5 million recommended to fund development grants, $9.6 million would support 51 local government projects and $1.9 million would support nine DNR projects, including new shooting ranges in Roscommon and Barry counties and pathway improvements on Belle Isle in Detroit.
- Collectively, the $28.7 million of Trust Fund grants is matched with nearly $20.7 million of additional funding for a total of nearly $49.4 million being invested in land acquisition and development projects across the state.
“Michigan places a high value on quality, outdoor recreation opportunities,” DNR Director Dan Eichinger said. “Trust Fund grants have leveraged additional dollars from local government partners to expand outdoor recreation throughout the state and ensure conservation of Michigan’s unmatched natural resources."
