Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for both parties in the legislature to roll up their sleeves and get things done as the state tries to get back on track with the economy.
“It’s time to stop playing games,” Whitmer said.
One of her requests was to permanently extend unemployment benefits from 20 to 26 weeks.
“Let’s permanently extend these benefits to 26 weeks, no strings attached, increase the weekly benefits and provide some much-needed support for Michiganders who’ve lost work,” she said.
Whitmer said the state was in great shape prior to the pandemic. And to get it back that way, she'll continue working with the federal government.
“Help from the federal government will be beneficial to families, our business community and our economy as a whole,” Whitmer said.
She is also relying on the Michigan COVID Recovery Plan
“The Michigan COVID Recovery Plan will provide our businesses, families, frontline workers and educators with the support they need as we continue to work to eradicate this virus,” she said.
Budget Director David Massaron said a request for funding will be sent on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
“In total, we will be sending the request to the legislature tomorrow. It is $5.6 billion,” he said.
Treasurer Rachel Eubanks said Michigan’s economic recovery will depend on the course of the pandemic and additional relief from Washington D.C.
“We do expect a robust recovery once we get COVID under control,” Eubanks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.