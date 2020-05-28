COVID-19 is not only a major health crisis but a financial one.
Without people working, sales and income taxes, money our government depends on, are decimated.
“This is a crisis unlike anything we’ve seen, the enormity of this is substantial,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
Whitmer and state budget director Chris Kolb are expecting the state to lose more than 6 billion dollars in tax revenue over the next two fiscal years.
“With a general fund that’s been flat for more than 20 years, there’s very little to cut from state government without impacting essential critical services and programs,” Kolb said.
Chris Douglas is an associate professor of economics at The University of Michigan Flint. He says aside from reopening the economy, there’s little option: major cuts will happen.
“It’s hard to overstate the magnitude of the cuts we’re going to see, the longer the shutdown continues,” Douglas said.
The school aid fund is in the hole around 3 billion dollars.
“The school aid fund, you could be talking a 20-25 percent cut in state funding to the local school districts, that’s like a three times larger cut than what we experienced in the great recession, 10 years ago,” Douglas said. “You’re talking about teachers taking maybe a 20 percent pay cut, class sizes doubling or tripling.”
Whitmer says she’s focused on prioritizing education in the budget. She and state employees have taken pay cuts and frozen spending.
Every state is dealing with this economic fallout and she is asking the federal government to help.
“I’m hoping President Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell will do the right thing and help states like Michigan with the budget supports we need to protect our families,” Whitmer said. “We can’t do it on our own."
Professor Douglas says while a federal bailout could help in the short term, unless tax revenue picks up our budget is down for the next several years.
“At some point you just have to pick your poison and say, ‘Should we lift the shut down and hope we don’t see waves of infections?’” Douglas said. “The other path is just a sharp reduction in state services, K-12 education, the roads, really everything the state does.”
