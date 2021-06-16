Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking legislators to expand Michigan’s Back-to-Work incentive program by giving eligible laid-off employees a $300 per week bonus for returning to the workforce through Sept. 4.
The state is using the federal $300 per week in unemployment benefits to incentivize people to go back to work, maximize families’ income, and help employers fully staff their business.
Whitmer’s office said the program allows employers to bring back or keep employees working with minimally reduced hours while receiving partial unemployment benefits.
“Michigan’s Back-to-Work Incentive is a win-win for workers and businesses. It puts more money in the pockets of hardworking families and helps employers fill jobs by incentivizing people to re-enter the workforce,” Whitmer said. “Legislative action to expand the incentive means more opportunities for workers and more ways for business to attract and retain new and returning employees. As we continue putting Michigan back to work, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure that Michigan families and small businesses emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever before.”
Whitmer is asking to expand the program to allow employers to hire new employees with this incentive to give more options for workers. In the fall, the legislature approved this expansion but allowed it to expire in March.
“Expanding the incentive would allow Michigan to take advantage of even more federal dollars flowing into our state to support local businesses and grow our economy,” said Susan Corbin, acting director for the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “The program offers employers of all shapes and sizes the flexibility to address their specific business needs and an expansion would provide even greater work schedule flexibility for everyone as we work to defeat COVID-19 together.”
