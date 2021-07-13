Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested that President Joe Biden declare a major disaster for Michigan because of the heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred in June.
“We are working as quickly as possible to speed up the timeline for this request that Michigan families need so desperately to recover from these historic floods,” Whitmer said. “The flooding on June 25-26 had devastating impacts on Wayne and Washtenaw Counties residents who suffered damage to their homes and loss of personal property. If granted a presidential declaration, additional federal sources will become available to assist Michigan residents as they continue to recover from this disaster.”
Whitmer has requested supplementary federal aid that includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property losses and other programs to help residents and businesses recover for the effects of flooding.
State officials reviewed the results of a damage assessment and determined the extent reached the level necessary to apply for federal aid.
Whitmer’s request will be reviewed by FEMA, who will advise Biden on whether a disaster declaration should be granted.
To view the letter, click the link: Letter, Gov. Whitmer to Pres. Biden, re Pres Dec (7.13.21).pdf
