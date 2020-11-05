Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referenced Wednesday’s record-breaking one-day national total of new COVID-19 cases, more than 102,000, in drawing attention to the dramatic rise in Michigan cases.
The governor sent a letter to Lansing lawmakers asking for their cooperation passing bipartisan legislation requiring face masks in public as soon as the session resumes.
“It will send a resounding message that every one of us, every one of us has to do our part. The legislature has said time and time again, they want to have a role, that they really want to be a partner in fighting this virus. We invite them to take this step,” Whitmer said.
Without a major change, health departments estimate we could be heading to 100 COVID-19 deaths per day in Michigan in the near future.
“Hospitalizations are also going up in every region across the state. As of Nov. 4, more than 1,900 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state. That’s almost four times more than we saw at the end of August,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Khaldun said Michigan is seeing more than five times the number of new cases per day now than in early September.
On a positive note, she said testing is going very well with 43,000 COVID diagnostic tests performed per day over the past week.
However, the rate of positive infections is also increasing alarmingly to 7.5 percent.
