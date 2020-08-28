Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking Michiganders to continue to work together to fight COVID-19 as the state reaches 100,000 cases.
“Since the first cases of COVID-19 were recorded in March, the vast majority of Michiganders have done their part to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Whitmer said. “And because we took some of the most aggressive actions against this virus in the nation, Michigan is faring far better than other states in terms of new cases and deaths, and our economy is moving closer to where it was in March.”
After nearly six months of fighting the virus in Michigan, Whitmer said the fight is far from over.
“I will continue to do my part, follow the data, and work with medical experts to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “But I can’t do it alone. All of must do our part.”
She also called upon President Trump, Mitch McConnell and the U.S. Senate to pass a recovery package and help Michiganders.
“This virus demands to be taken seriously,” she said. “Youth will not protect you from this virus. This virus will not go away when we get tired of it. We must continue to fight back against COVID-19. That means wearing a mask, practicing safe physical distancing, and doing everything in your power to protect you and your loved ones. “
