Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has requested federal aid for the Midland flood response.
Whitmer has sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for resources to help with the flood disaster in Midland County.
“Over the past two days, a major rainfall event in mid-Michigan led to the failure of two dams and severe flooding in affected areas. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate as water surged into their streets, homes, and businesses in the county of Midland,” said Whitmer.
Whitmer also asked Trump to declare a state of disaster in Midland County.
The aid would be used to help with debris removal, mobile bridges to ensure access for emergency response vehicles and equipment to flooded areas, emergency medical responders from the National Guard, technical assistance and sandbags from the US Army Corps of Engineer and other things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.