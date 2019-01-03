New Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is prohibiting the use of private email to conduct state business.
The Democrat's directive is among six she issued Thursday, two days after taking office. Her directive orders state department directors and agency heads to prohibit the use of private email for conducting state business within the executive branch. It also bars using state email for non-state activity or disposing state emails except in compliance with record retention schedules.
Whitmer on Thursday also issued directives related to ethical standards for state employees, prohibitions on using taxpayer resources for political work and the coordination of budgetary of legislative-related activity.
Whitmer says in a statement that "state government must be open, transparent and accountable" to taxpayers.
(0) comments
