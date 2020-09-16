Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 16 urging voters and legislature to take action.
The pair urged voters to request and cast their absentee ballots as soon as possible.
They also urged state legislators to pass laws to prevent delayed election results and voter disenfranchisement.
“It’s crucial that all Michiganders know how to safely exercise their right to vote and make a plan ahead of the November election. Right now, Michigan citizens can register to vote and request an absentee ballot online at Michigan.gov/Vote,” Whitmer said. “They also have a number of options to vote safely and securely, including from home, early at their clerk’s office, and in person at the polls, and I encourage them to make their voting plan now.”
Local election clerk offices will begin sending out absentee ballots to voters on Sept. 24.
“Already we’ve had three successful elections this year which saw record turnout, record numbers of citizens voting by mail, and little to no crowding on Election Day. We are on track to replicate this success in November,” Benson said. “Our clerks are doing their part, working tirelessly as they have all year to juggle unprecedented challenges while embracing record turnout. But they and voters need support from the federal government and our state legislature.”
Benson said while other states provide days for pre-processing of absentee ballots, Senate Bill 757 - which was passed on Sept. 15 - would allow only a few more hours.
She said that is not enough to make a significant difference.
Benson predicts that three million Michiganders will vote via mail this year out of the predicted five million total voters. So far, she says 2.3 million voters have requests a ballot to be sent to their home.
Also at the press conference, Benson said laws need to be updated to allow ballots mailed in before election day to still count if they are received after election day.
Benson also spoke on the scrutiny that the state has received and says that she has taken steps to ensure all votes are counted and that every person has the right to vote by mail.
“Just like fighting this pandemic, democracy is a team sport and we all have role to play,” said Gov. Whitmer while encouraging voters to make a plan for voting and get in votes early for those deciding to vote absentee.
Benson said if you do plan to vote in person, you can expect social distancing, poll workers in masks, hand sanitizer and limited lines and crowds of people.
