Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not sign a bill that would have allowed first-time offenders of drunk driving to ask a judge to set aside their conviction.
"It had bipartisan support. It's nation leading. It was a remarkable step forward to freeing up people's individual liberties," Michigan Rep. Graham Filler said.
Filler quarterbacked the bill through Michigan legislature. He said Whitmer owes Michiganders an explanation.
"The governor owes an explanation to the people of the state of Michigan why she didn't sign a bipartisan, well vetted, very simple bill that was going to provide relief to people who wanted to move on from their past mistakes," Filler said.
Doug Scoles, the director of field operations for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, applauds the governor. He said if this bill would have passed, it would lessen the severity of getting behind the wheel under the influence.
"It takes the accountability factor out of the whole law and makes a clear message to people that drunk driving is excusable and it's not excusable,” Scoles said. “It kills people every day in our country, and especially in Michigan."
Filler said it wouldn't have made less of the crime.
"Expungement, or set aside, is only for people who've moved on,” Filler said. “And it's after a certain amount of time. So, it doesn't diminish the crime at all."
Filler said they plan on reintroducing the bill again, in hopes of Whitmer signing it or coming to a compromise.
