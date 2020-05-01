The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday, May 1.
For every Whitmer bobblehead sold, the museum will donate $5 to the Protect the Heroes fund, which helps healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.
The bobbleheads are only available through the museum's online store. They cost $25 each with a $8 shipping fee.
The bobbleheads will ship in July, the museum said.
"During these unprecedented times, we want to continue to raise funds for an amazing cause while putting a smile on people’s faces with bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We received a lot of requests to make a bobblehead of Gov. Whitmer and other governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19, so we’re excited to be releasing her bobblehead today.”
