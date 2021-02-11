Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $67 billion budget she said would help the state through the pandemic. This new budget is a 7 percent increase over the last fiscal year's $62.8 billion.
Whitmer said it has three priorities: economic re-engagement, a return to in-person instruction, and vaccine dissemination.
"We are taking concrete steps to move Michigan forward," Whitmer said.
Whitmer said her budget plan aims to expand skills training, provide childcare for families, rebuild infrastructure, and help small businesses.
"Safeguarding public health, backing essential infrastructure projects like the clean energy initiative and protecting the environment," Whitmer said.
Not everyone is pleased with the budgets price tag.
“By going from 62 to 67 is a big jump,” Senator Jim Stamas said.
A significant amount of one-time funding is available because of the increase in federal aid and Michigan’s role in managing the pandemic. That has Stamas concerned. He questions how the state will fund programs in the future.
"Many parts of the budget are ongoing and being funded with one time dollars, it’s something we’re going to look through the budget process. If we do have ongoing, we’re going to have to make sure we do have the ability to pay for it in the coming years as well,” Stamas said.
Stamas said there are things he liked, like the funding for roads and education.
Frank Burger, the president of Carman-Ainsworth Education Association, agrees with that. He said the school aid fund totaling $14.7 billion is badly needed.
"It really works to close the gap between the richest funded and the lowest funded districts in our state, so that’s a good thing," Burger said.
Whitmer's plan also allocates $360 million to a direct care wage increase to permanently maintain the $2 an hour wage increase.
Sarah Hubble, the executive director at Independent Community Living, said it will help her employees and keep people in the field.
"Right now, the reason we lose employees is usually money. Most of our employees develop relationships who are the people that they support, most of them come to me and say they don’t want to leave," Hubble said.
