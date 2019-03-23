Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a $180 million plan to boost the quality of tap water across Michigan, from replacing lead pipes and school drinking fountains to combating chemicals that are contaminating public supplies and private wells.
The spending is included in a supplemental request for the current budget.
Included in the Democrat's request is $37.5 million to help water utilities comply with tougher lead and copper rules that were adopted by former Gov. Rick Snyder's administration after the Flint crisis.
Whitmer is asking for an additional $30 million to respond to drinking water contamination from perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known collectively as PFAS, and other emerging contaminants.
About a third of the funding, $60 million, would be used to install "hydration stations" in all public school buildings statewide.
